Former HGTV star arrested, denies claims of child molestation

A former HGTV star has been arrested in connection with an active warrant stemming from allegations that he molested a 10-year-old girl. The star, however, denies these allegations.

Christopher J. Dionne turned himself in to police in Connecticut on Monday on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. A friend of his two kids claimed he touched her in a sexual manner while she was attending a sleepover at his home.

Dionne is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Fans may remember Dionne and his identical twin brother, Michael, from the 2015 HGTV series “Family Flip” where they flipped houses using reclaimed materials and sold them. While the show no longer airs, they've continued their Dionne Home business and were working on a new TV series for A&E.

According to documents provided to Fox News, the alleged incident occurred during a sleepover that Christopher hosted in late November. The girl told police she was asleep on the couch and awoke to Dionne assaulting her. He allegedly touched her buttocks under her clothes as well as her chest.

Dionne was accused of touching the girl and then leaving the room before returning shortly afterwards to do it again. The unnamed girl said that, in addition to lewd comments, he instructed her not to tell anyone or else he would go to jail and his daughter wouldn’t have a dad. His son and daughter were asleep in the same room at the time, according to the documents.

The girl said Dionne eventually went to sleep in his bed with his wife.

Speaking to police, Dionne denied the accusations but acknowledged having an odd encounter with the girl after coming home from the bar. He says that when he came home, he found the girl awake. He sat with her and claimed she started rubbing his stomach. He rebuffed her saying the touch was “inappropriate” and simply rubbed her back when the girl began to cry, Dionne claimed.

The girl also said this wasn’t the first time she'd had an issue with Dionne, noting that he made sexually explicit comments to her in September, which he also denies.

According to police reports, he was working on a new show in California at the time of the police investigation called “House Rescue." A&E has suspended production on the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.