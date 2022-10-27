Kanye West's Donda Academy announces closure, then reopening hours later: report

Donda Academy apparently closed for the school year amid fallout over antisemitic comments by its founder Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Hours later, however, parents reportedly received a message saying that the school's doors would be open.

Initially, according to The Times, Jason Angell, the principal of the southern California school, told parents in an email that "at the discretion of [its] founder" the academy would immediately shutter for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

Angell said the academy intends to "begin afresh" in September of next year.

"Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner," Angell said, according to The Times.

RAMS' AARON DONALD LEAVES DONDA SPORTS AMID KANYE 'YE' WEST CONTROVERSY

According to TMZ, Ye commented on the closure on Instagram.

"Here's the clout you're looking for. My school is being shut down," he reportedly said in a deleted post.

However, later on Thursday, TMZ reported that parents received an email around midnight on Wednesday saying the school would reopen.

"With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!" the email, obtained by TMZ, read. It was unclear who sent the email.

Donda Academy did not return Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment and clarification.

The unaccredited Simi Valley school promotes a Christian faith-based education for students in pre-K through the 12th grade.

In addition to core classes and enrichment courses, its website touts "full school worship" and parkour.

ANTONIO BROWN DEFENDS YE AMID CONTROVERSY, SAYS HE WILL REMAIN DONDA SPORTS PRESIDENT

In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Ye said his children would go visit the academy after school.

TMZ said parents of the about 100 students without scholarships were paying $15,000 a year and that they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements before their children could become students.

A TikTok video posted to social media showed children dressed in black singing "Good morning, Donda."

Since Ye's antisemitic remarks — tweeting that he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" — companies have severed ties with his Yeezy fashion brand.

Chuck Bailey, a top basketball recruit, announced he was leaving the academy early Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Due to everything that has been going on with Mr. West, last week my family and I decided to part ways with Donda Academy. Thank you @DondaSports," he tweeted.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have said that they would end their affiliation with Donda Sports.

This story has been updated to include the email to parents, obtained by TMZ, saying the school has reopened