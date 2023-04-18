Woody Harrelson plays cruel joke on Justin Theroux: 'I'm bleeding out of my ears'

Woody Harrelson played a hefty prank on his co-star Justin Theroux on the set of their new miniseries.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," the pair recounted filming a scene where Theroux had to lift Harrelson off the ground.

"He falls on the ground, and from a crouch, I have to just pick him up and march him out ‘Shawshank’ style out of the prison," Theroux explained.

He continued, "And I went down [to pick him up], and literally I'm bleeding out of my ears…and then everyone’s laughing at me, and then I realized, he starts unbuttoning his shirt. He’s put weights all over his entire body."

Luckily, Theroux laughed recounting the story alongside Harrelson who noted he had truly committed to the joke, with weights on his wrists and ankles, "everywhere I could."

Theroux added while laughing, "I got a hernia!"

The actors star in "White House Plumbers" on HBO, a five-part fictionalized look at Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt, played by Harrelson, and G. Gordon Liddy, played by Theroux, and how their plan to protect President Nixon ultimately backfired, leading to his resignation and one of the biggest political scandals in history.

Theroux said he thought Liddy was "really distasteful" when he first did his research. "But then the more I played him the more I kind of…had this affinity for him because he was kind of an optimist… He kind of embraced his infamy which I think we now see people do all the time."

"It’s such a refreshing take on a story we’ve heard so many times," Harrelson told the outlet. "I love that they’re telling it from the perspective of the burglars."

Harrelson’s playful side has been on full display the past few months.

In January, he photobombed good friend Matthew McConaughey’s daughter, Vida's, birthday picture.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Vida’s mother Camila Alves McConaughey, who shared the photo on her Instagram, joked.

In February, he hosted "SNL," sparking some controversy with his comments poking fun at COVID-19 vaccines during his monologue.

Harrelson, who was hosting the program for the fifth time, ended his opening monologue by joking about a movie pitch he allegedly read in 2019 that he called the "craziest" he has ever heard.

"So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over," Harrelson said. "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

His joke got mixed reviews with some praising Harrelson, while others criticized the actor for promoting "conspiracies."

