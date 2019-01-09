Woodstock's 50th anniversary festival to feature some original performers

Woodstock is set to return 50 years after the original event first kicked off, and will feature performers from the original festival, as well as newer groups.

The three-day festival, known as the Woodstock Music & Arts Fair 2019, will be held in Watkins Glen, New York from August 16 to 18 — and will honor the 50th anniversary of the concert.

According to Rolling Stone, Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang says that over 40 performers have already been booked for three stages, including several big-name headliners. However, specific acts won't be announced until tickets go on sale in February.

“It’ll be an eclectic bill,” Lang told the outlet on Wednesday. “It’ll be hip-hop and rock and some pop and some of the legacy bands from the original festival.”

Lang noted that there will also be some “newer bands” performing "celebrations of artists from the original Woodstock."

"Having contemporary artists interpret that music would be a really interesting and exciting idea,” he explained. “We’re also looking for unique collaborations, maybe some reunions and a lot of new and up-and-coming talent.”

The first-ever Woodstock debuted in 1969 in Bethel, New York. A separate 50th-anniversary celebration will be held at that site as well, now home to an amphitheater and arts center.