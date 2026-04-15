'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot puts Malibu beach house on the market for $8.75M

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Gal Gadot is ready to part with her oceanfront home.

The 40-year-old actress has placed her Malibu, Calif. home on the market for $8.75 million, and it is listed by Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Realty.

According to Realtor.com, Gadot purchased the three-bedroom and three-bathroom home with her husband, Jaron Varsano, in December 2020 for $5 million.

The 1,956-square-foot home boasts an open floor plan and seamless indoor/outdoor living, as the living room opens up to an outdoor balcony with picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean.

GAL GADOT, ASHTON KUTCHER CONDEMN ANTISEMITIC TERROR ATTACK AT BONDI BEACH HANUKKAH EVENT

In addition, the home features direct beach access, 80 feet of frontage on Carbon Beach and a two-car garage with an additional eight parking spots for guests. It is also located next to Nobu, Soho House Malibu and the Malibu Pier.

Gadot and her husband first met in 2006 at a yoga retreat in Israel, when the actress was 21 years old, and later tied the knot in 2008.

In their time together, the couple have welcomed four daughters; Alma, 14, Maya, 9, Daniella, 4, and Ori, 1.

Most recently, Gadot starred in the live-action remake of the animated Disney classic, "Snow White," which was released in March 2025. The movie ultimately grossed $205 million worldwide, falling short of its reported $270 million budget.

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The Israeli actress said in an August 2025 interview on Israel’s Channel Keshet 12 program "The A Talks," that she believes the Israel-Palestine conflict played a role in the movie's failure.

"I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success, and then October 7 happened — and what's happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood — is that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel," Gadot said.

Later in the interview, she added that no matter how hard one tries "to give people in the world context" and try to get them to understand "what the reality is here," people will ultimately make their own decisions, and she "was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn't do well at the box office."

Also in August 2025, Gadot visited Israel and met with the families of those who had been taken hostage by Hamas, and had been held in captivity for nearly two years.

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"We were deeply moved by Gal Gadot’s visit to Hostages Square today," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "She chose to spend real time with us, sitting with the families and Hamas captivity survivors, listening with patience and empathy, and sharing in our pain. For families who have endured nearly two years of fear and uncertainty, her presence was a rare moment of comfort and strength."

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