Wiz Khalifa fires back at people who complained that he lets his son ride the public school bus

Rapper Wiz Khalifa responded to fans who seemed upset that he allowed his 5-year-old son to ride the school bus.

The “Black and Yellow” singer posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week celebrating his son’s first day of kindergarten. The star waved to the camera while his son waited on a street corner for the school bus to bring him in for his first day. However, what likely started as a way to share a father and son moment with his fans quickly turned into an attack on his parenting skills and use of fame.

Fans were quick to note that the star doesn’t need to let his kid ride public transportation given that his status as a successful musician likely means he’s quite rich.

“All y’all people asking why I would let my son ride the bus, cause I’m rich,” Wiz responded. “And he said he wanted to ride the bus with his friends, so let kids do what they want to do. Chill.“

Khalifa had his son with fellow celebrity Amber Rose in 2014 after dating her since 2011. Although they’re no longer together, they co parent the child.

After the star commented on the haters, fans took over praising him for his parenting style.

“You are a great dad to let him fully experience school. Bravo,” one user wrote.

“Mad respect for you!!!” another said.