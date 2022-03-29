Will Smith’s Oscar slap ‘taints everything,’ says Academy member: ‘It has tarnished him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith’s milestone achievement at the Oscars is being overshadowed by his altercation with Chris Rock.

Before winning his first Academy Award, the actor marched onto the stage and smacked Rock after the presenter made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that didn’t sit right with him.

While the 53-year-old delivered a tearful apology upon his win, and later issued a personal statement directed at the comic on Monday, one Academy member said there’s no turning back.

"He’s regarded with enormous respect," the insider told People magazine on Tuesday. "He has worked hard, and he championed [the film ‘King Richard’], which is an extraordinary story and his portrayal is Oscar-worthy. But this taints everything. And that’s unfortunate. He should have shown greater restraint."

"To see that display of behavior on the global stage and in the moment, that’s what he will be remembered for," the source added.

The insider admitted that Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith having a hairdo reminiscent of "G.I. Jane" was "hurtful," especially since the actress has been open about having alopecia, a condition that results in hair loss. Still, the source told the outlet, "I just wish Will had taken a breath and showed self-restraint," noting his behavior "crossed the line."

"You have two extraordinary Black performers who have each risen to the top of their respected fields, and to be reduced to this moment doesn’t bode well for either of them," the source explained. "It could have become uglier, but Chris didn’t [go there]."

"The first thing we teach our children is use your words and not your hands, and that was a brutal display of unbridled anger. And there was no excuse for it," the Academy member shared. "It has tarnished him."

The drama unfolded during the televised ceremony when Rock, 57, took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" the comic joked, referring to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith, 50, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia, and has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke – and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

Smith shouted at Rock to "keep my wife’s name out of your f----ing mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith shared what Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you."

"I’m hoping the Academy invites me back," Smith said, as he concluded his on-stage remarks.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it "does not condone violence of any form."

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another," the statement read. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Spokespeople for Smith, Pinkett Smith and Rock didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology on Instagram, saying he was "out of line" and that his actions "are not indicative of the man I want to be."

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," wrote Smith. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The star added apologies to the film academy, producers of the telecast, attendees, viewers and the Williams family. Smith was honored Sunday for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams.

"I am a work in progress," added Smith.

After calling a board of governors meeting Monday to discuss the incident, the film academy said it reviewed Smith’s actions and "will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.