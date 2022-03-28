Will Smith seen dancing at Vanity Fair Oscars party following Chris Rock slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith was spotted enjoying his Oscars win and dancing at the Vanity Fair after party Sunday night after he slapped presenter Chris Rock during the award show earlier in the evening.

Shortly before appearing at the party, Smith slapped Rock across the face on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

However, once at the after party Smith was mobbed by people filming the scene and squeezing next to him for selfies following his best actor win for his role in "King Richard."

Smith danced and rapped along to a mash-up of his own songs, from "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" to "Summertime."

"Congratulations Will Smith, I love you!" shouted DJ D-Nice as he spun the medley.

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah gave Smith a long hug, whispering in his ear as Smith laughed.

The mob followed as Smith and his entourage made their way across the party. Smith clanked Oscar statuettes with other winners and stopped to accept congratulations and pose for photos with Timothée Chalamet.

Smith held his Oscar triumphantly in the air as he climbed into an SUV to leave after the brief party visit.

Rock did not appear at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party or the Governor's Ball.

Smith slapping Rock across the face was prompted by the comedian saying he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2." The actress has struggled with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Leave my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

"Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke," Rock continued.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith repeated.

Some social media users noted the odd timeline of events and the lack of discipline from the Academy. The Academy did release a statement saying it "does not condone violence of any form," but Smith was not removed from the awards ceremony and still received his best actor Oscar.

"We all know Will Smith is Hollywood’s Golden boy so INSTEAD…he got an Oscar, an acceptance speech, and a Vanity Fair party," one social media user tweeted.

"Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, winning an Oscar and then dancing in the after party feels like some story game s---," another user wrote.

"Will Smith dancing at an after party to his own song while holding his Oscar is one of the most privileged, infuriating, and tone deaf things I've ever seen," said another social media user in part.

On Sunday, Rock was praised for not hitting Smith back after Oscar slap, "We need to applaud his professionalism," said one viewer.

