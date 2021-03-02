Will Smith says he'll 'consider' running for political office 'at some point'

Will Smith isn't ruling out running for political office "at some point."

The actor -- best known for his roles on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Men In Black" -- said in a new interview that he's not opposed to entering the world of public office.

"I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line," Smith, 52, said on the "Pod Save America Podcast."

The actor continued that he plans to "certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena."

Smith also discussed his experiences with racism and shared that he has been called the N-word "fix or six times."

"Fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called N-word by a smart person. So I grew up with the impression that racists and racism are stupid and they are easy to get around, I just had to be smarter," he shared.

He said that once he started in Hollywood, he began to notice "a difference between ignorance and evil."

"Ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil, so I've always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country," he said.

Smith is currently promoting his new Netflix series, "Amend: The Fight For America."