Will.i.am likens Trump supporters to people in an abusive relationship, slams his coronavirus response

Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am spoke out against Donald Trump just before Election Day and likened his supporters to people stuck in an abusive relationship.

The singer appeared on Good Morning Britain where he was asked about the topic on everyone’s minds Tuesday, the election. In a clip shared by the show’s Twitter account, the star comments on the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the country.

“Having just gone through the past 9 months, with so many people losing loved ones, so many people out of jobs, so many people who can’t pay their rent because they have to have a paycheck and are facing eviction… The past 9 months has been horrific,” he explained to the hosts. “And for America to be the leading country in the world, we’re acting like we’re a 3rd world country with the way we’ve handled things. So, I believe people want a better next four years, a stable next four years. I believe that people want an equal opportunity after seeing the divide in America, the racial tension right alongside COVID, there’s a lot of people that have anxiety on both the Democrat and Republican side and I think, by force, people are coming together.”

According to The Independent, Will.i.am spoke elsewhere in the interview about his fear that Trump could take the 2020 election like he did in 2016, despite people being uncomfortable with his public persona.

“That’s [like] with any abusive relationship,” the outlet reports he told the hosts.

“There’s people that stick with their spouses and go through abuse because they don’t know how to leave. That doesn’t mean that they’re happy, they just don’t have the strength or the courage to get out and change and switch it up and have faith in something else. That’s all they know,” he added.

He ended by noting the “embarrassment” he believes Trump has brought to the country and his fear that people won’t be able to endure another four years of it.

“For the past four years, people have settled and just [taken] the embarrassment and ridiculous antics of how he behaves and how he divides and how he steers hate. Another four years of that would be detrimental for the course of America. We’re in 2020 now, by 2024 the world is totally different,” he concluded.