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Child Stars

'Who's the Boss?' star Danny Pintauro trades Hollywood fame for delivery routes as industry stalls

Pintauro, who played Jonathan Bower opposite Tony Danza, says Hollywood has been 'soooo slow'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Danny Pintauro is getting brutally honest about life after child stardom.

The former "Who's the Boss?" star, now 50, shared what his life is like after fame as he posted a selfie from his latest side hustle — delivering packages.

In a candid Instagram post, Pintauro shared a photo of himself sitting behind the wheel with a car full of deliveries.

'WHO'S THE BOSS?' STAR HOSPITALIZED FOR EMERGENCY SURGERY AFTER THANKSGIVING ACCIDENT

Child star Danny Pintauro, wearing round glasses and a beige baseball cap, sits in the driver’s seat of a car, smiling slightly, with boxes and bags visible in the back seat.

Danny Pintauro explained that he's been doing other work because the entertainment industry "has been soooo slow." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Danny Pintauro/Instagram)

"Working hard while ‘not working.’ The entertainment business has been soooo slow, so I’ve been doing what a lot of people do — figuring it out, showing up, and taking the work that’s there while I keep building the work I really want. 38 packages today! There’s no shame in staying in motion," Pintauro captioned the post.

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Pintauro shot to fame on "Who's the Boss?", starring opposite Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano. As Jonathan Bower, he became a fan favorite during the show’s eight-season run from 1984 to 1992.

Promotional portrait of the cast of the TV series, 'Who's The Boss,' circa 1985. CW (from top): Actors Tony Danza, Judith Light, Alyssa Milano, Katherine Helmond, and Danny Pintauro. (Photo by ABC Television/Fotos International/Getty Images)

The original "Who's the Boss" ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992 and followed retired Major League Baseball player Tony Micelli as he searches for a better life for his daughter. (ABC Television/Fotos International)

His candid post comes after a frightening health scare that nearly turned deadly.

In December 2024, Pintauro revealed he was rushed to the hospital following a Thanksgiving scooter accident.

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Sharing a video slideshow on Instagram, the actor detailed how a bike lane he was riding in was "suddenly blocked with cones," leading to a serious crash.

Danny Pintauro lying in a hospital bed with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano standing beside him

Pintauro had a scooter accident in November 2024. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

His husband, Wil Tabares, drove him to the hospital, where doctors discovered the accident had caused a tear in his stomach lining — a life-threatening injury.

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According to Pintauro, the damage triggered "an infection in my bloodstream," while "air and stomach acid, etc, were escaping into my abdomen."

Actor Danny Pintauro attending a tree lighting event at The Abbey in West Hollywood

Pintauro's most recent role was in "The Comeback Kids" in 2025. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Calling it "the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life," he revealed the diagnosis led to "emergency surgery last night to repair the tear."

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"If I had waited any longer, I could have died," Pintauro shared at the time, adding that listening to his body ultimately saved his life. He said it "was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong."

Since his early success, Pintauro has largely stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight, relocating from California and pursuing a different path while still taking on occasional acting roles, including appearances in projects like "The Quarantine Bunch" and "A Country Christmas Harmony."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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