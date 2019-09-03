Whoopi Goldberg says leaking White House assistant may have wanted out: 'A cry for help'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that Madeleine Westerhout, President Trump's former assistant, may have wanted to leave her position.

Westerhout resigned last week after reportedly telling a journalist that she was closer to Trump than his daughters. Westerhout has claimed the conversation was supposed to be "off the record."

"Madeleine, come on honey," Goldberg said. "You know there's no such thing as off the record with the media."

Goldberg went on to question whether or not Westerhout knew her comments would surface in the news.

"Did she really think this wasn't going to leak or did she do this as a cry for help to get out?" she asked.

"I can't imagine that this comes as a shock to her," Goldberg added. Co-host Meghan McCain chimed in, calling Westerhout's actions "sublimely stupid."

"This sounds like a girl who is 28, had a few too many drinks and started talking like a jerk -- and it's unfortunate for her that now she's a hot topic on 'The View,'" McCain said.

Both McCain and co-host Abby Huntsman have had experience living with high-profile politicians as fathers. According to Huntsman, Trump responded inappropriately to the controversy when he tweeted that Westerhout was a good person.

"If someone worked for me and I found out they were calling one of my kids fat, not only would I fire them, I would not tweet out publicly ... that they're a great person," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar responded, by saying that "based on his track record," she believed that Trump probably said something derogatory about his daughter.