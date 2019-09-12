'Everybody grow up!': Goldberg balks at people still angry about Dixie Chicks controversy

People are angry over the Dixie Chicks returning to radio in 2019, and "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg isn't having it.

The country band made its way back to the airwaves after it teamed up with pop singer Taylor Swift for her new song, "Soon You'll Get Better."

The song's debut came 16 years after the band received backlash and was dropped from some radio stations for criticizing former President George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq. According to Rolling Stone, some radio stations which have played the song have also received complaints from listeners annoyed about Chicks singer Natalie Maines and Swift's liberal politics.

"Times change, so everybody grow up!" Goldberg said at the end of the show's Thursday discussion on the issue.

Goldberg indicated the continual backlash flew in the face of American values. "The beauty of America -- the beauty always was -- you had the right to do that," she said, referencing Maines' protest of the war.

"Now, unless we're changing all the policies to make it so you can't criticize or say anything ... that's a different country. That's not the country I was raised up in," Goldberg added.

She went on to suggest that some of the Chicks' critics were hypocritical since they also support President Trump.

"If you hold people to a standard, you have to hold everybody to that standard," Goldberg said. "And if you're not going to hold him [Trump] to that standard, then you need to lighten up on what you're mad at the Dixie Chicks about because some of the stuff that's come out of his mouth overseas is just like, you know ...," she added, trailing off.

Earlier in the conversation, Behar ridiculed people's anger over the issue. "Even George Bush has gotten past it. He's painting pictures of cats. He doesn't even care anymore," she said.