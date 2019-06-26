Dixie Chicks confirm a new album is coming

The Dixie Chicks confirmed they're returning to the music world with a new album after a 13-year hiatus.

The award-winning group's lead singer, Natalie Maines, took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease they're working on new music.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims "Dixie Chicks!" and captioned the video, "dcx2019."

Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say "Album" and "Coming." Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says "Someday."

The Dixie Chicks' last album was in 2006, "Taking the Long Way." It won the Grammy awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album. In 2016, they helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Awards and took the stage with Beyonce to help her perform her song, "Daddy Lessons."

In 2018, Maines went on a Twitter rant calling President Donald Trump "mentally ill and elderly."

The group also received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.

"Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas," she said at the time.

The band's rep did not return a request for comment.

