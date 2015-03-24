Where band names come from

You know their music, but do you know where their name comes from? From Pearl Jam to The Beatles, what's the meaning behind these band names.

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd

The band's name came from band members' Gary Rossington and Bob Burns' strict high school gym teacher named Leonard Skinner. The teens were often caught butting heads with Skinner for growing their hair long.

The teens eventually dropped out of school but decided to pay homage to their "favorite" teacher by naming their band after him. But in order to "protect the guilty," as Gary put it, they changed the name slightly to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

2. Coldplay

The British rockband were originally known as "Starfish." After a friend's band with the name "Coldplay" decided to ditch the name, "Starfish" asked if they could take it for themselves.

3. Mumford & Sons

When Mumford & Sons were looking for a good name for their band, they wanted a name that would give people a sense of an "antiquated family business name." They decided to go with Mumford and Sons because band member Marcus Mumford was the most recognizable as the lead singer.

4. Florida Georgia Line

"Cruise" singers Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard named their band for their bordering home states.

Kelley, left, who hails from Florida, and Georgia native Hubbard, right, met through a mutual pal while attending Belmont University in Nashville.

5. The Beatles

John Lennon dreamt up the name for the Fab Four's band. The Beatles is a mixture between beetles and beat.

6. Pink Floyd

The British rockers named their band after two blues singers: Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.

7. Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy founding members Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump spent a lot of time arguing over what they should call their band. After creating a long list of potential names, they had friends vote for their favorite.

"Fall Out Boy" was the clear winner, as the band mates were "Simpsons" fans and the name came from one of the cartoon's characters.

8. 3 Doors Down

The rock band got their name after the three original members were walking down a street and they came across a door with a piece of wood that read, "doors down" and so they became 3 Doors Down.