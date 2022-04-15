'Wheel of Fortune’s' Pat Sajak criticized for asking Vanna White if she’s 'watched opera in the buff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat Sajak is on the receiving end of slight criticism after "Wheel of Fortune" viewers didn’t take too kindly to a joke he made to longtime co-host Vanna White.

While nearing the end of Wednesday’s episode of the popular series, Sajak and White, 65, were engaging in their usual banter after professional opera singer Ashley Fabian won the bonus puzzle and a total of $67,410 in cash and prizes.

It was during their back-and-forth that Sajak asked White, "Are you an opera buff at all?" To which his co-host of more than three decades answered, "Yes, I’m not a buff, but I like opera."

In response, Sajak, 75, said, "Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious."

At-home viewers were critical of Sajak’s off-the-cuff remark.

"I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune?" one fan tweeted of the conversation, while another fan wrote that it was an "inappropriate comment."

"I’m sure he was trying to be funny in his own way but it definitely crossed the line," added the viewer.

However, others saw no issue with Sajak’s comments, chalking up the moment to playful chatter among longtime co-workers.

"People love shows and sitcoms with filthy language and violence then want to jump on Pat Sajak for everything he says. I’m sure his intent was a play on words from Vanna’s I’m not an opera buff," a viewer tweeted on Wednesday. "I don’t think he was trying to insinuate anything inappropriate."

White landed the job on "Wheel" in 1982, just one year after Sajak began hosting the show. She would go on to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 20, 2006.

Back in May 2019, White revealed to Fox News Digital that in all the years she and Sajak have been attached at the hosting hip, their only argument stemmed from whether to put ketchup on a hotdog.

"Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years, and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog," White told Fox News Digital at the time, before explaining her go-to condiments are ketchup and mustard, while Sajak opts for just the latter.

"I agree it is [weird]," she added.