'Wheel of Fortune' letter blunder sparks jokes online, contestant reacts

One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant became the talk of Twitter on Thursday for using the wrong letter for what appeared to be an obvious answer to viewers at home, but he appears to be taking the public's jeers in stride.

The popular game show hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcomed three college students on Thursday in honor of its spring break week. University of Southern California student Nico Fife was one of the three contestants.

Fife was close to solving a puzzle that read "LEAVING MY LA_TO_ AT HOME," but suffered a loss when he incorrectly answered with the letter "F" instead of "P," which would have resulted in the correct answer, "LEAVING MY LAPTOP AT HOME."

His mistake sparked some jokes on Twitter, but Fife remained upbeat about it by poking fun at himself.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT WHO LOST ON A TECHNICALITY SPEAKS OUT ABOUT RULE CHANGE DEBATE

"Oh Nico...," one viewer tweeted with disappointment.

Another similarly reacted: "Oh Nico...an 'F'?...for crying out loud."

"Nico! F? F!?!" wrote another.

"Something tells me Nico will see a lot of Fs in his college career," one person joked, which received a retweet from Fife himself.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK SAYS 'WORST HAS PASSED' FOLLOWING EMERGENCY SURGERY

Amid the mockery, Fife also received a lot of attention from viewers who complimented his appearance.

"Saw the cutest person on wheel of fortune tonight...do you think I'd have a chance," one person tweeted, which Fife also retweeted.

Nico also shared a tweet from another viewer who shared his picture on Twitter, writing, "he is so hottt."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fife also retweeted a user who tweeted a poll asking what was the "most anticipated event" of the night, with the options "oomf on wheel of fortune" and Taylor Swift's release of her "Fearless" re-recorded album.

The good news for Fife is that he's certainly not the first contestant to go viral for a mistake. Last week, "Wheel of Fortune" contestant David Petersen sparked a ton of reactions on social media after he lost the show due to a technicality with the rules when he accidentally added the word "and" in his answer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I asked Pat [Sajak] to solve it. And as I went to solve the puzzle, of course, he says every time, ‘Do not add anything.’ Well, he says this, you hear it, but the number one thing I'm focused on is pronouncing the words correctly," Petersen told Fox News over the phone in an interview this week.

"It's such a natural part of the English syntax that we use. Our high school teachers have taught us and even our elementary school teachers taught us to put the word ‘and’ in between the last two items of a list of items," he added. "You literally have to voluntarily turn off that English language syntax that we've been trained in for years."

Peterson's flub even led to a public debate where viewers called for the rule to be amended.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.