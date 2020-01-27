What's coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2020?

As January draws to a close, Amazon Prime users are looking ahead at what’s to come in February 2020 to binge-watch during the leap day month.

Whether you’re a fan of original series like “Hunters” or simply want to catch up on some old classics like “Ghost” or “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” Amazon Prime’s February lineup can help.

As Valentine's Day rolls around, you can also figure out the best movie to watch with your significant other or the best movie to watch to make you forget you don’t have one by checking out what’s new on the app this month:

New in February – Available for Streaming on Prime Video

February 1

Movies

“Beat the Devil” (1953)

“Bridget Jones's Diary” (2001)

“Buffalo '66” (1998)

“Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter” (1974)

“Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'” (1983)

“Crashing Through Danger” (2016)

“Dick Tracy” (1990)

“Earth Girls Are Easy” (1989)

“Emergency Landing” (2018)

“Father Steps Out” (1941)

“Ghost” (1990)

“Guess What We Learned In School Today?” (1970)

“High Voltage” (2018)

“Judgment Day” (1999)

“Little Tough Guy” (1938)

“Lord of War” (2005)

“Magic Mike” (2012)

“National Lampoon's Dirty Movie” (2011)

“National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2” (2006)

“North of The Border” (2009)

“People Are Funny” (1946)

“Posledniy Bogatyr” (2017)

“Precious” (2009)

“Southie” (1999)

“Taken Heart” (2016)

“The Big Lift” (1950)

“The Fabulous Dorseys” (1947)

“The Last Stand” (2013)

“The Little Princess” (1995)

“The Man Who Could Cheat Death” (1959)

“The Spy Next Door” (2010)

“Touched with Fire” (2016)

Series

“Counterpart” Seasons 1 & 2

“Escape at Dannemora” Season 1

February 2

Movies

“Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral” (2019)

February 3

Movies

“The Cabin in The Woods” (2012)

February 4

Movies

“Jallikattu” (2019)

February 5

Movies

“Warrior” (2011)

February 6

Movies

“Disaster Movie” (2008)

February 7

Movies

“Honey Boy” (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Series

“All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles” – Amazon Original series

“Clifford” Season 1B – Amazon Original series

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special” – Amazon Original series

“Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special” – Amazon Original series

February 9

Movies

“Alive” (2019)

February 12

Movies

“The Farewell” (2019)

February 15

Movies

“American Ultra” (2015)

“Danger Close” (2019)

February 16

Movies

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (2019)

February 18

Movies

“Super 8” (2011)

February 21

Movies

“Ice Princess Lily” (2019)

Series

“Hunters” – Amazon Original series

February 25

Movies

“Run the Race” (2019)

Series

“Grantchester” Season 4

New in February – Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video

February 4

Movies

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019)

“Midway” (2019)

“Jojo Rabbit” (2019)

New in February – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

February 6

Live Events – Sports

“AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM” (PGA Tour Live)

February 9

Live Events

“Independent Spirit Awards” (IFC Films Unlimited)

Series

“Homeland” Season 8 (Showtime)

“Kidding” Season 2 (Showtime)

February 10

Series

“Dinosaur Train” (PBS Kids)

“Agatha Raisin” Season 3 (Acorn TV)

February 12

Series

“Survivor” Season 40 (CBS All Access)

February 13

Live Events

“The Genesis Invitational” (PGA Tour Live)

Series

“Interrogation” Season 1 (CBS All Access)

“Stuck with You” Season 1 (Urban Movie Chanel)

February 16

Series

“Outlander” Season 5 (STARZ)

February 20

Live Events – Sports

“WGC-Mexico Championship” (PGA Tour Live)

February 27

“The Honda Classic” (PGA Tour Live)