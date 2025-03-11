Wendy Williams says she passed competency test with ‘flying colors’ after being rushed to hospital

Wendy Williams says she passed her competency tests with "flying colors."

One day after being rushed to a New York hospital, the former daytime television host made an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" to explain why she pleaded to go to a medical facility and get evaluated by an independent doctor.

"The police showed up. I'm exhausted. I wanted to go to the hospital to talk to the doctor," Williams, who has been under a court-appointed guardianship since May 2022, told the hosts during Tuesday's episode.

WENDY WILLIAMS HOSPITALIZED FOR 'EVALUATION' AFTER RECEIVING WELFARE CHECK

Williams' caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso, said that they have been laser-focused on trying to get "some kind of motion" into the TV personality's guardianship case.

"We were pretty stuck at one point waiting for the lawyers to break through and get some type of trial," Monterroso said while on "The Breakfast Club." "I did two things. I wrote a letter to the Adult Protective Services and explained to them Wendy's situation. She was isolated and needed an investigation."

"Yesterday morning, during our morning calls, I told Wendy, 'We will be calling the police and telling them that you're isolated.' I pleaded with the police as if Wendy was my child. ‘Please you need to get her off this floor. She is confined.’"

Williams said during her chat with law enforcement, she told them "I am not incapacitated as I've been accused [of]."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This floor that I live on is the memory unit," Williams explained. "The people who live there don't remember anything, unlike me. Why am I here? What is going on? It's a cry for help."

When officers visited Williams at the current facility she is residing in, Monterrosa said the TV host began to feel "a little bit of anxiety."

Monterrosa explained that she advised Williams to ask police officers to take her to a hospital and ask for an independent doctor to conduct a medical evaluation. Monterrosa said the facility was giving them a "hard time," but they were eventually able to get Williams to a local hospital.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"When I got to the hospital, I got checked in," Williams said. "They checked me for the heart palpitations, they did all kinds of scans."

Moterrosa explained that both Williams' guardian and attorney were both present at the hospital, but shared a "difference in opinion" about how to proceed with the evaluations.

After the doctor cleared her evaluations through the hospital's legal department, Williams took two competency evaluations, said Monterrosa.

"She passed both tests," she said.

Speaking with Rosanna Scotto on a live segment of "Good Day New York" on Tuesday, Williams said she is currently in the hospital and passed her tests with "flying colors."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Everybody knows factually that Wendy is not incapacitated," Monterrosa told Scotto.

"On Monday, the NYPD responded to a welfare check at 505 West 35 Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation."

According to the New York Post , Williams had thrown a handwritten note that read "Help! Wendy!!" out the window.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Williams and Monterrosa for further comment.

Earlier this year, Williams denied she was cognitively impaired and admitted during an interview with "The Breakfast Club" that her guardianship felt like a "prison."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison," Williams said in January. "I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. .... These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not."

"Where I am… you have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs, first of all. Second of all, these people here, everybody here is like nursemaids, so to speak," she said. Williams admitted she isn't privy to what medication she's given. "Excuse me, doctor, can you tell me what this pill is for?"

In February 2024, Williams' team announced she had been diagnosed with both progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.