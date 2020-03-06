Wendy Williams blasts Ashley Graham for changing baby's diaper in Staples aisle

Wendy Williams says she understands the demands of being a new mother -- but that didn't stop her from going after Ashley Graham this week.

The talk show host, 55, admittedly "mommy-shamed" the 32-year-old supermodel after she uploaded a photo to Instagram showing her changing her 7-week-old son, Isaac, in the aisle of a Staples store.

"You know how a mom's work is never done even if you have the baby?" the television personality asked the audience. "These days if you need something, you get in the car and you go yourself."

ASHLEY GRAHAM PROUDLY BARES STRETCH MARKS 1 MONTH AFTER GIVING BIRTH: 'SAME ME'

She continued: "So they're at the Staples and he does an explosive...so she changed him in the aisle. Now, personally speaking, I don't want to see this!"

Audience members gasped as Graham's Instagram post was shown on screen.

"Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!" Graham captioned the pic.

Graham, who is known for being an open book to fans when it comes to her personal life, recently admitted it's been "tough" to adjust to her postpartum body.

ASHLEY GRAHAM DESIGNING PLUS-SIZE WEDDING DRESSES WITH PRONOVIAS

The new mother gave birth to her and husband Justin Erwin's first child in January.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she joked on Instagram last month. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

While her Staples visit may not have received a stamp of approval from Williams, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl was praised by other stars.

"That's a Queen right there," Amy Schumer replied in the comments section.

ASHLEY GRAHAM SAYS SHE RELIES ON FAITH TO COPE WITH FAME: ‘MY HUSBAND AND I LIKE TO PRAY TOGETHER’

"Omg..I'm dying at how great of a mother you are," model Emme agreed.

"We've all been there," Sara Foster commented along with a celebration emoji.

"Mom goals for real. X," makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Graham appears to be loving motherhood so far, it seems she is also already getting back to work. The star's latest social media snap posted Wednesday shows her styled for a photoshoot.

"Haven't been this glam in a minute," she admitted.