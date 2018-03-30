Welcome to 'FOX & Friends,' Kotter

Twice the insight and opinion: to listen live to "Brian and the Judge" on FOX News Radio (weekdays, 9 a.m.-Noon ET).

— star of my favorite TV series as a kid, "Welcome Back, Kotter" — was a guest and our special guest today. His appearance and the study that showed toddlers lie were what I will remember about this Tuesday.

On the terror hunt, finding out the would-be bombers in England and were doctors was beyond stunning. We're reminded how all attacks impact us and can't help but wonder when terrorists will take another crack at our nation. Seeing bomb-sniffing dogs in front of our building reminded us how ripe a target we are as New Yorkers.

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was the commutation. Some of you were mad the president did it and others mad he didn't go all the way and pardon him.

The other underplayed story today — which means a lot in 2008 — is the wallowing campaign of Senator John McCain. When you are trailing by double digits, have $2 million left in the bank and have to fire 75 people, you are in trouble and McCain has to do all that and more. The McCain camp seems to be blaming the candidate, which means he needs a new team!

Finally, my two cents about the Fourth: At some point, think of the troops, salute their families and know that we have the best, most professional fighting force in our history and they are making a major difference in Iraq, Afghanistan and everywhere else.

