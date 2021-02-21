'Weekend Update' hosts mock Sen. Ted Cruz after he 'abandoned Texas' for Cancun trip

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Ted Cruz over his now-infamous trip to Cancun during its "Weekend Update" segment.

The show previously made hay out of the situation during this week's cold open sketch that mocked the Texas senator for jetting off on vacation while the people of his state endure freezing temperatures, power outages and a lack of heat and other basic resources.

Cruz, R-Texas, told Sean Hannity that he had lost power in his home for two days before electing to travel and admitted that he began to have "second thoughts almost immediately" after boarding his flight. Still, "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took Cruz to task almost immediately on Saturday during the parody news segment of the sketch show.

"Well, if you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week," Jost began. "And if you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."

The host went on to mock a statement Cruz released explaining that he merely flew down to Mexico for the night to drop his daughters off for a trip with friends in order to be a "good dad."

"Cruz initially released a statement saying he only went on vacation because his daughters made him go and if you think it was bad to throw his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that that statement was his wife’s idea," Jost added. "I just love that, after he abandoned Texas, he came back in a Texas flag mask like nothing happened. That's like Jared and Ivanka walking down 5th Avenue in "I Love New York" shirts."

Che took aim at the Texas senator next, adding: "Cruz would have returned from Mexico sooner, but it took him like 40 minutes to get out of a hammock."

He continued: Many Texans are without heat or clean water after pipes froze in the extreme cold. 'Boy this kind of thing would never happen in New York,' said people who have never lived in the projects."

Seemingly moving on from the topic of Cruz, Jost briefly explained President Joe Biden's recently released immigration plan, which would give millions of undocumented immigrants an eight-year path to citizenship.

"I don't know if that's such a good idea," Jost said while putting a picture of Cruz back on screen. "I mean, have you seen the people coming in from Mexico these days?"

The "Weekend Update" segment didn't entirely focus on Cruz. The duo also took some jabs at New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been locked in a scandal revolving around allegations his administration withheld nursing home coronavirus deaths.

"Andrew Cuomo, who looks like all the Goodfellas at once, hopes to legalize marijuana next month," Che explained later in the segment. "Cuomo is hoping marijuana will provide New Yorkers with a safe, effective way to forget about the nursing home stuff."