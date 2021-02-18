Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz flew to Cancun with his family amid power crisis in Texas: source

Millions in Texas without power, at least 20 dead

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson, Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Texas outages is proof we need to expand energy options: Wesley HuntVideo

Texas outages is proof we need to expand energy options: Wesley Hunt

Former Texas GOP congressional candidate and U.S. Army veteran Wesley Hunt says the rolling outages from winter weather are 'inexcusable' and calls for an 'all hands on deck approach' to energy policy.

Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, Fox News has confirmed. 

Photographs of Cruz, R-Texas, at an airport began circulating on social media late Wednesday, with people alleging that the senator had left the state for Cancun amid a major crisis. A Republican source told Fox News that the allegations Cruz was traveling to the Mexican city are true. 

"The photos speak for themselves," the source said. 

Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, speaks to the media during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LIVE UPDATES: TEXAS REELING FROM EXTREME WEATHER AS ANOTHER MAJOR STORM IS HEADING EAST

Temperatures this week have plunged to dangerous record lows in the Lone Star State and overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions without power. At least 20 people have died. 

Cruz acknowledged how serious the crisis is in a tweet Tuesday, saying, "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good." Cruz also Thursday lauded a furniture store owner who, according to ABC 13 Houston, allowed 1,000 people in his store amid the power outages. 

Cruz's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday morning. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

