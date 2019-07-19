'The View' co-host awkwardly confuses John Hickenlooper with Jay Inslee during interview

Things took an awkward turn on the "The View" Friday when a host confused former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo, with fellow 2020 presidential candidate, Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.

Guest co-host Ana Navarro made the embarrassing blunder when she quizzed Hickenlooper on a memorable moment from the first round of debates that the candidate himself did not recall -- for good reason.

“I remember from the first debate Amy Klobuchar slapped you down pretty hard when you said that line, that you were the only one that had done something on -- on, you know, abortion rights and she said there are three women on the stage," Navarro said to Hickenlooper.

"What are you going to do to distinguish yourself? How do you distinguish yourself in such a field?”

The 2020 hopeful then corrected Navarro, telling her "that wasn't to me" and later saying he was on the other debate night. The hosts then determined that it was Inslee who boasted his record on abortion rights.

"All white people look alike, apparently," Joy Behar quipped.

