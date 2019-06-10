Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel poses topless for World Oceans Day

Candice Swanepoel is spreading her wings for a good cause.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared several topless snaps of herself flaunting her heavenly features while frolicking on the beach.

The South African model was promoting World Oceans Day, as well as her swimwear line Tropic of C.

“The oceans hold 96.5% of all of the earth’s water,” the 30-year-old captioned on social media. "Help protect them #togetherwecan #worldoceansday.”

It is noted the swimwear brand aligns with Swanepoel’s advocacy to help keep our oceans litter-free.

“This season 50% of TROPIC OF C swimsuits are made using Econyl®, a ‘green’, bi-elastic techno-fabric,” the label’s site noted. “Econyl® works in partnership with HealthySeas.org to create a 100% recycled material from discarded fishing nets and other landfill waste.”

And Swanepoel has plenty of reasons to celebrate these days. She and her fiancé, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, welcomed their second child, a baby boy in June 2018.

“Thank you so much for the well wishes,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect.”

That same year, Swanepoel announced she was launching a swimwear brand of her own named Tropic of C. Harper’s Bazaar revealed at the time the collection is “comprised of ‘80s-inspired one-pieces and Bond Girl-esque two-pieces.”

“Our swimwear offers a modern approach to vintage silhouettes, mixing European elegance with Brazilian ease,” Swanepoel shared on Tropic of C’s site. “A keen focus on fit celebrates the curves of the female form. The collection features a signature high-cut leg, flattering curve-cut bottoms, corset-inspired tops, and smooth contours that recall a passion for dance. The earth provides our color palette, inspiring texture and pattern. Our pieces are made with love and respect for the planet.”

Swanepoel and Nicoli welcomed their first son in 2016.

Back in 2015, Swanepoel told Fox News there was no secret when it came to keeping her body in shape to rock sinfully seductive lingerie on the runway.

“Most of the Victoria’s Secret girls are in shape all year round because we’re working and traveling so much,” said Swanepoel at the time. “Being a lingerie model, you don’t just pose lazily. I spent all day contorting my body, which keeps me in shape most of the year.”

But what makes Swanepoel feel sexy?

“My sweatpants,” she joked. “What makes me feel sexy? Being on holiday, being somewhere warm, having really beautiful tanned skin. Not too much makeup. Just in my more natural state.”

But despite all of her success as one of fashion’s most sought-after models, Swanepoel insisted she still has to deal with jitters when strutting her stuff on the catwalk.

“It’s hard because of the nerves, you know?” said Swanepoel. “We all are a little nervous. For me, it’s really important to just stay in the zone, try to get as much sleep as possible, not taking it too seriously and just have fun with the girls.”