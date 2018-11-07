Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell says walking down a runway in her underwear 'feels empowering'

Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is ready to put on her wings for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

“For me, it feels empowering to walk down a runway in my underwear!" the 28-year-old model told Glamour UK in a new interview published on Wednesday.

According to the magazine, critics have questioned whether the annual show is "out of touch with a ‘woke’ generation." However, Maxwell says that the highly-anticipated show's message is meant to be uplifting for women.

"The message I want to send out is that women are sexy," Maxwell, who is set to put on her wings when the show tapes on Thursday, continued. "We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in.

She adds: "I personally really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it’s all about feeling good AND looking amazing.”

Last March, the Belgian-Irish model, who topped the Maxim Hot 100 list in 2016, previously opened up about being confident, explaining that "confidence is something you have to embrace."

“Every woman is confident in her own way and it’s all about finding what makes you confident," Maxwell told Fox News at the time.

"If that means spritzing a little perfume in the morning, then that’s amazing. Everyone has their different thing that makes them feel confident.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.