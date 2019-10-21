Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn, dating a model who looks just like his famous mom

Brooklyn Beckham — the son of soccer star David Beckham and “Spice Girls” singer Victoria Beckham — is dating a model who bears a striking resemblance to his mother, a report said Saturday.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn has been seeing 27-year-old Phoebe Torrance, a model who once worked gigs as Victoria Beckham lookalike in her early career, The Sun reported.

A source told the tabloid that there is nothing “Oedipal” about Brooklyn’s attraction to Torrance.

“A few of his friends have teased him about it but Brooklyn is adamant that there is nothing ‘Oedipal’ about it – or words to that effect,” the source told the newspaper.

“But Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modeling days, the money of which helped fund her university course. Presumably, she never thought she might one day meet her idol,” the source added.

Brooklyn found the new flame after splitting from former girlfriend Hana Cross some two months ago.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.