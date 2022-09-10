Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The queen died "peacefully" at 96 years old on Thursday at her Scottish retreat Balmoral Castle.

The duchess also reportedly plans to delay the release of the fourth episode of her popular Spotify podcast "Archetypes" set to be released on Tuesday. Her latest episode, in which she interviewed Mindy Kaling, came out last Tuesday.

"Meghan was due on Fallon," a source told the Post. "I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously canceled now."

While the date of the queen’s funeral has not been set, it will likely be around that time.

Harry and Meghan were in Europe and the United Kingdom before the queen’s death and Harry had planned to speak at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday.

But when his grandmother’s health took a turn for the worse, Harry canceled his appearance and rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland while Meghan remained in London. Kate, Princess of Wales, also stayed behind while William, the Prince of Wales, flew to Balmoral.

It’s unclear if Meghan will be able to attend the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Former British public affairs official Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital the couple had originally intended to be in the U.K. for just a week and Meghan may not want to leave her two young children for much longer than that.

"Harry will likely stay in the U.K. until the funeral," Spence said. "I can’t imagine Meghan won’t attend, but again from a human perspective, Meghan was expecting to leave the kids for six days, not weeks, so [it] may not be possible for her to stay the whole time."

Harry and Meghan live in Southern California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, (who is named for the queen).

Royal mourning would also continue for a week after the funeral and includes members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course. Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."