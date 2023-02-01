Valerie Bertinelli reflects on being called ‘fat and lazy’ through texts amid healing from divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is moving on from her toxic past.

The Food Network star continues to share her healing journey with her fans through social media amid her split from financial planner and ex-husband Tom Vitale.

Bertinelli revealed her secret ingredient to happiness included journaling, therapy and humor.

The actress took to her Instagram Tuesday to post a video of her lip-syncing to a trending sound.

"Oh my God, oh my God, why did you do that?" Bertinelli said in the video with an on-screen caption that read, "Why did you let them stay after finding the texts?"

The camera switches to Bertinelli seen on the opposite side and whispers to herself, "I don’t know."

Although it’s unclear what text messages she’s referring to, the 62-year-old shared on Monday through her Instagram Story that she discovered traumatic text messages on her phone in the past.

Bertinelli recalled being called "fat and lazy" and constantly yelled at.

"I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," she confessed.

"I realize … that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

The Golden Globe winner’s comments come as she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Vitale.

In November 2022, Bertinelli posted a video of how relieved she was to part ways with Vitale.

"…On 11/22/22, I am officially f---ing divorced…Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!" she expressed.

Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, although they separated in 2001. Wolfgang "Woflie" Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Bertinelli.

Meanwhile, in her most recent Instagram video, she detailed how she felt after she finished participating in Dry January.

Bertinelli has been candid about giving up alcohol for 31 days and shared an update with her fans in her most recent social media post.

"Happy last day of Dry January. It is January 31, you know what though?... I’m not going to drink tomorrow either…I might have a cocktail on Saturday because I have a dinner date but other than that, nope, I think I’m going to keep it going for a little while. How about you?"

The "Hot in Cleveland" star continued to open up to her fans and has admitted the interaction she’s had has helped her healing journey. Bertinelli hopes by her speaking out will help others find happiness who face similar challenges.