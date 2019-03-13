Lori Loughlin's YouTube star daughter Olivia Jade said parents advised 'hard work pays off' before scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughter Olivia Jade once praised her parents — who are now embroiled in a college admissions cheating scandal — for leading by example.

A year after her mother reportedly stressed the importance of instilling "good values" into your children and not just being their "friend," the 19-year-old raved about her supportive parents.

In a 2017 interview with People, the YouTube star discussed some important lessons her famous parents taught her.

“From both of my parents, [I’ve learned that] hard work pays off and dedication and always being on time,” Olivia told the magazine.

“Just forming relationships with different people is so important. Just being responsible — especially because I’m in school so I need to make sure my school work comes first but also learning how to manage everything. A lot of hard work does go into it, and a lot of people don’t realize it," she added.

However, the teen social media sensation's attitude about her education appeared to be quite different months later.

In a YouTube video that has been viewed nearly 1.3 million times, Olivia didn't seem thrilled with the idea of attending college classes.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she previously told her nearly 2 million subscribers. “But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Days later, she released a follow-up video apologizing for her remarks.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,” Giannulli admitted in the video. “And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

“A lot of people like to attack me for the way I’ve grown up because it’s really different from a lot of people,” she added.

In total, 50 people — including more than 30 parents, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and nine coaches — were charged Tuesday in the scheme, which involved bribing insiders to get specific children into top schools, authorities said.

Loughlin was taken into FBI custody Wednesday afternoon in connection with the scandal, Fox News confirms. She faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint. Her fashion designer husband was arrested on the same charges and posted bail Tuesday.

