Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, four children's college educations

Tyler Perry plans to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral and the college education of Brooks' four children, Fox News can confirm.

Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed on Friday after an encounter with police in a Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta, Ga. His death has been ruled by a homicide by a medical examiner.

Now, Perry, 50, has offered to pay for Brooks' funeral and the college educations of his children: Blessing, 8, Memory, 2, Dream 1, and stepson Mekai, 13.

People magazine spoke with a source close to the situation, who said Perry "wanted to do something to help" the family.

"His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time," the source said.

Brooks' death comes amid a period of civil unrest in America as protests have sprung up across the nation -- and across the world -- in opposition to police brutality against black people.

Protests and a renewed national focus on the Black Lives Matter movement were spurred largely by George Floyd's May 25 death while in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned from her post within hours of the incident, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Saturday.

"Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as Police Chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities," Bottoms said.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer that shot Brooks, has been fired.