Tyler Cameron apartment hunting in NYC amid Gigi Hadid romance

Tyler Cameron has his eyes on the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, the former “Bachelorette” contestant revealed he was “apartment hunting” as he shared a video of the New York skyline on his Instagram story. He also asked his 2.1 million followers to “send recommendations.”

Tyler Cameron takes photos with fans in Central Park. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Cameron’s Wednesday also included a run through Central Park, where he took selfies with several female fans.

The Florida native has recently been spending time in New York with rumored flame Gigi Hadid. A source told Page SixWednesday that Cameron, 26, spent the night at the supermodel’s Manhattan apartment Tuesday and did not leave until the next morning.

Cameron, who appeared on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown, was first linked to Hadid, 24, earlier this month.

It was reported in July that Hadid had followed Cameron on social media.

A rep for Cameron did not immediately return our request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.