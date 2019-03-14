Twitter is 'all in' on college bribery scandal

Twitter can’t seem to get enough of the college admissions bribery scandal that has made front-page news this week, especially because actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been linked to it.

Various celebrities have relentlessly mocked Loughlin, Huffman and other parents over allegations that they bought their children admission to top colleges and universities.

Model and actress Chrissy Teigen tweeted poorly Photoshopped photos featuring herself and her husband, singer John Legend, as various professional soccer players. The scandal has included allegations that parents had their children Photoshopped to appear as athletes so they could qualify for athletic scholarships.

"does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard," Teigan tweeted.

Actor James Van Der Beek alluded to one of his most meme-worthy movie lines, tweeting, "If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path..."

Van Der Beek starred in the film "Varsity Blues" where he famously told his characters father, "I don't want your life." The movie has been discussed anew because the long-running inquiry into the bribe scheme was dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

Former "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley was particularly disturbed by the allegations that there was cheating on SAT exams.

"The part of the college fraud thing that's most disturbing to me was paying someone else take to take the SATs for their kid ..What does this message send? You are too stupid to get a high SAT score? Ugly," Alley tweeted.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt had a brief, comic exchanged with his wife, Meredith Salenger, after he tweeted out a joke about the scandal.

"Don't even joke. It is such a disservice to their children. So much entitlement," Salenger tweeted.

Another active Twitter personality, "Star Trek" actor George Takei, also had some thoughts on the bribery claims.

"2019 is about witnessing how privileged, unethical people get out of more jail time and their children into elite universities," Takei tweeted.

But one of the most common reactions involved plays on actress Loughlin's connection to the classic sitcom "Full House." Indeed, for many who grew up in the late '80s and early '90s, she's best known as that series' "Aunt Becky," a fact that provided parodists with plenty of material:

