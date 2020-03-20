Twitter thinks Disney's 'Tangled' predicted coronavirus quarantine

The similarity between Rapunzel’s plight in “Tangled” and the coronavirus lockdowns will make your hair stand on end.

The 2010 animated Disney flick tells the story of the young princess with magical long blond hair with healing properties who is abducted by Mother Gothel and confined to an isolated tower in the village of … Corona.

MOVIES BEING RELEASED EARLY ON DEMAND AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Social media users have likened Rapunzel’s life inside the tower to being under quarantine from the pandemic, according to the UK’s Metro.

STARS GET CORONAVIRUS TESTS, RAISING CONCERNS OF INEQUALITY

“Remember the film tangled? and how she was locked up in a castle?? AS IF the castle was called CORONA castle… shame we’re not living a fairytail, i’d rather be locked up in a castle tbf,” one user posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another wrote: “So the movie from Disney Tangled the girl is not allowed out of the castle. The kingdom is called Corona. Coincidence!!’ I don’t think so.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post