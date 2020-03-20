Expand / Collapse search
Published

Twitter thinks Disney's 'Tangled' predicted coronavirus quarantine

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post
The similarity between Rapunzel’s plight in “Tangled” and the coronavirus lockdowns will make your hair stand on end.

The 2010 animated Disney flick tells the story of the young princess with magical long blond hair with healing properties who is abducted by Mother Gothel and confined to an isolated tower in the village of … Corona.

Social media users have likened Rapunzel’s life inside the tower to being under quarantine from the pandemic, according to the UK’s Metro.

Disney's 'Tangled' was released in 2010. 

Disney's 'Tangled' was released in 2010.  (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Remember the film tangled? and how she was locked up in a castle?? AS IF the castle was called CORONA castle… shame we’re not living a fairytail, i’d rather be locked up in a castle tbf,” one user posted.

Another wrote: “So the movie from Disney Tangled the girl is not allowed out of the castle. The kingdom is called Corona. Coincidence!!’ I don’t think so.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post 