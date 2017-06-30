Trump-'Morning Joe' feud: Hollywood reacts

Hollywood stars couldn't help but insert themselves into the feud between President Trump and the hosts of "Morning Joe."

The morning show hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, said Friday Trump's tweet about their December meeting shows his "unhealthy obsession" with their program. They said his behavior doesn't help his mental health or the country.

Trump had tweeted Thursday that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw them at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump tweeted Thursday. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Hollywood stars immediately took to Twitter to defend the "Morning Joe" hosts and to slam Trump.

John Legend tweeted, "America elected a very s----y person to be President."

Stephen King said, "The president is a hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish a--hat. And it hurts to say that."