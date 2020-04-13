Fox's 'Tiger King' special focuses on who killed Carole Baskin's husband Don Lewis: 'The sheriff is very suspicious'

There's no doubt in Harvey Levin's mind that Carole Baskin's missing wealthy husband Don Lewis was murdered.

The producer of "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" -- which premieres Monday night on Fox -- spoke exclusively to Fox News about what to expect during the special.

"There are multiple federal investigations targeting some of the people you saw on the [Netflix docu-series] and we are getting into that," he revealed. "We are also looking at the disappearance of Carol's husband and some of the things you're going to hear are mighty interesting, in particular."

Levin explained that the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister believes Don was murdered and more than one person was involved.

"He believes with a promise of immunity, which he will give, he can get the culprit," said Levin.

"Don didn't disappear and just into thin air," he added. "There are reasons why the sheriff is very suspicious. And he talks about those reasons and talks about who he is suspicious of."

Don was never seen again after leaving his home in Tampa, Fla., on August 18, 1997. The investigation has been reopened since Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" brought attention to it after going cold many years ago.

Levin also explained how the special focuses "more on whether Joe Exotic was rightly or wrongly convicted." As fans know, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently in jail for hiring someone to kill Baskin, a murder he still maintains he did not do.

There were plenty of other people in the Netflix series and Levin promises we will hear from them, too.

"You will see some new people and you will hear some of the people you saw on the series talking about what has developed since, what they're upset about from the series, what they agree on with the series," he said.

As to why the "Tiger King" story has captivated the world, Levin believes it's because of the "out there characters" and "people gravitate to crime stories, 'Who Done It' stories, betrayals, and stories involving animals."

"TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" airs Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.