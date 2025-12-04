Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau for high-profile diplomatic lunch meeting with former Japanese prime minister

'Bandaids' singer Katy Perry accompanies former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for meeting with Japan's ex-prime minister

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Dec. 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Dec. 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry proved "California girls" were unforgettable all over the world, including a lunch date in Japan.

Perry, 41, took a break from "The Lifetimes" world tour Wednesday and joined boyfriend Justin Trudeau for lunch with Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan.

Kishida, who was in office from 2021-24, expressed gratitude toward the former Canadian prime minister for "continuing this friendship" after they both stepped away from the political landscape.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S EX ADMITS KATY PERRY ROMANCE ‘AFFECTS’ HER EMOTIONALLY IN CANDID INTERVIEW

Katy Perry smiles next to Justin Trudeau and Japan's former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko.

Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau for lunch with Japan's former prime minister, Fumio Kishida. (Fumio Kishida/Instagram)

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us," Kishida shared on social media via translation. 

"During my time as Prime Minister, I met Prime Ministers many times, and during my visit to Canada, we worked together to strengthen our bilateral relations, including formulating the 'Nikka Action Plan.'"

He continued, "I am glad that we are continuing this friendship.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Prime Minister Trudeau still remains strong that in addition to official events, he visited the Atomic Bomb Archives separately during the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

KATY PERRY AND JUSTIN TRUDEAU MAKE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC DEBUT AS COUPLE, WALK HAND-IN-HAND IN PARIS

Perry was dressed to the nines, wearing a green two-piece ensemble with black tights to match her turtleneck blouse and boots.

Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry, Fumio Kishida, Yuko Kishida have lunch together.

Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau for lunch with Japan's former prime minister, Fumio Kishida. (Fumio Kishida/Instagram)

She wrapped her arm behind her new boyfriend, who wore a grey suit and slacks to meet with the former prime minster and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

On Oct. 25, Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple while leaving the Crazy Horse Paris. According to TMZ, the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hotspot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday. 

During an appearance on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast, Sophie Grégoire - who split from Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage - opened up about how she manages to handle the outside "noise" and navigate her emotions as her ex moves on. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When host Arlene Dickinson asked Grégoire how she handles the publicity surrounding Trudeau and Perry’s relationship, she said she's only human. 

Split of Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau went public with their relationship in October. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

"We’re all human beings and stuff affects us," she said. "How you react to stuff, is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

"I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers, we’re humans," she continued. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!"

Despite the split, Trudeau and Grégoire — who share three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 — remain a united front when it comes to their family.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We have separate lives, but we have one family life," Grégoire said. "And I think that we need two individuals in a couple … to detangle."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their decade-long relationship in July. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

"It’s not always easy to live, but it’s very adult," she added.

Perry and ex-fiance Orlando Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together.

They share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan-Ramirez contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue