Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau for high-profile diplomatic lunch meeting with former Japanese prime minister

Katy Perry proved "California girls" were unforgettable all over the world, including a lunch date in Japan.

Perry, 41, took a break from "The Lifetimes" world tour Wednesday and joined boyfriend Justin Trudeau for lunch with Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan.

Kishida, who was in office from 2021-24, expressed gratitude toward the former Canadian prime minister for "continuing this friendship" after they both stepped away from the political landscape.

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us," Kishida shared on social media via translation.

"During my time as Prime Minister, I met Prime Ministers many times, and during my visit to Canada, we worked together to strengthen our bilateral relations, including formulating the 'Nikka Action Plan.'"



He continued, "I am glad that we are continuing this friendship.

"Prime Minister Trudeau still remains strong that in addition to official events, he visited the Atomic Bomb Archives separately during the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

Perry was dressed to the nines, wearing a green two-piece ensemble with black tights to match her turtleneck blouse and boots.

She wrapped her arm behind her new boyfriend, who wore a grey suit and slacks to meet with the former prime minster and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

On Oct. 25, Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple while leaving the Crazy Horse Paris. According to TMZ , the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hotspot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

During an appearance on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast , Sophie Grégoire - who split from Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage - opened up about how she manages to handle the outside "noise" and navigate her emotions as her ex moves on.

When host Arlene Dickinson asked Grégoire how she handles the publicity surrounding Trudeau and Perry’s relationship, she said she's only human.

"We’re all human beings and stuff affects us," she said. "How you react to stuff, is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

"I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers, we’re humans," she continued. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!"

Despite the split, Trudeau and Grégoire — who share three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 — remain a united front when it comes to their family.

"We have separate lives, but we have one family life," Grégoire said. "And I think that we need two individuals in a couple … to detangle."

"It’s not always easy to live, but it’s very adult," she added.

Perry and ex-fiance Orlando Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together.

They share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan-Ramirez contributed to this report.