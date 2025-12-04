George Clooney claims he's never had an argument with wife of 10 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney and Travis Kelce are comparing notes on romance.

During the Dec. 3 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis and brother Jason Kelce welcomed the Hollywood actor as a guest.

Clooney referenced his drama-free marriage to Amal Clooney, prompting Travis to jump in with a question about their long-term relationship.

"You claim that you and your wife haven’t gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?" Travis asked with a smile.

"No, I’m not lying," Clooney replied playfully, before turning the spotlight back to the NFL tight end. "Travis, shall we ask you the same question?"

Travis laughed as he revealed that his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift has been just as smooth.

"Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I haven’t gotten into an argument, never once," Kelce said.

Clooney went on to explain why he and Amal didn’t feel the need to argue in the first place, saying he and the famed human-rights attorney simply see no value in fighting.

"Neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in?" he noted.

He added that age has given him perspective: "Dude, I’m 64 years old. And what am I going to argue about at this point? You know? I’ve met this incredible woman that is … she’s beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things I believe in the world. And I can’t believe how lucky I am. So, what am I going to fight about?"

Clooney then encouraged the Kelce brothers to follow his lead — joking that they, too, could model their relationships after his.

Travis didn’t hesitate to take notes — literally.

"I’m just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don’t even know," he told Clooney.

Clooney proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander.

Meanwhile, Clooney isn’t just keeping drama out of his marriage — he’s determined to keep it away from his kids, too.

The actor previously doubled down on why he and Amal made the decision to raise their twins far from Hollywood.

In an interview with Esquire, Clooney admitted Los Angeles never felt like the right environment for Ella and Alexander.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he said.

The Clooneys moved to the quiet countryside of France, a place where, as he bluntly put it, "they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame."

"I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

The couple have homes around the world — including in Italy, England, and a French estate roughly 30 minutes from Château Miraval, an operating winery owned by his friend, Brad Pitt.