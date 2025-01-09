Expand / Collapse search
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood’s friendship with President Carter spanned years: ‘They’ve inspired us’

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed at Jimmy Carter's funeral Thursday

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Honoring Jimmy Carter's legacy Video

Honoring Jimmy Carter's legacy

Steven Weisman, a Peterson Institute senior editorial adviser, joined 'MediaBuzz' to discuss the life and legacy of the 39th president. 

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood paid their respects to former President Carter and honored their friendship with the American leader Thursday.

Brooks and Yearwood dressed in all black while singing John Lennon's "Imagine" at the end of Carter's funeral at Washington National Cathedral Jan. 9. The couple maintained a friendship with the former president throughout the years.

"President Carter, the legacy you and Rosalynn have left us is as beautiful as the life you lived," Brooks said in a statement shared shortly after Carter's death. 

"Thank you for your lifetime of service to our country and the world. You inspired us not just by what you said, but by what you built. We love you."

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hold hands

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks hold hands after performing during a tribute service for Rosalynn Carter in November 2023. (Brynn Anderson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The former president had reportedly requested that Brooks and Yearwood perform the song at the funeral. Fox News Digital reached out to the Carter Center for comment.

Brooks and Yearwood performed the same duet at Rosalynn Carter's funeral in November 2023. Rosalynn's service was held at Emory University's Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. The couple dressed in all black for the somber occasion.

At the time, Brooks spoke highly of Rosalynn and shared how close the former first lady and his wife had become over the years.

"They were inseparable," he explained at a press conference, according to "Today." "Miss Yearwood called her 'quiet warrior.''

He shared his own admiration for Carter's wife, telling reporters, "If you ever got to hang around her, President Carter always steals the show, and then when it comes time for her to speak, she’ll walk to the mic. What she says is very quiet but yet very powerful."

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks sing at Rosalynn's funeral

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform during a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter Nov. 28, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooks and Yearwood met the Carters working for Habitat for Humanity. The former president and his wife first began working with the charity in 1984. The couple led a renovation project on a 19-unit apartment building in New York City.

The country music stars became involved with Habitat for Humanity years later, after Hurricane Katrina left destruction in New Orleans.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter

Trisha Yearwood, former President Carter, Rosalynn Carter and Garth Brooks work on a Habitat for Humanity project. (Habitat for Humanity International/Jason Asteros)

"After Katrina in '07, we fell in love with Habitat for Humanity. We knew we loved the Carters, and we fell more in love with them just getting a chance to work alongside them," Yearwood told People magazine in 2023. "We love what Habitat for Humanity is about — spreading love. It is about creating community.

"To whom much is given, much is expected," she added. "We’ll never fill their shoes, but we’re doing the best we can."

Brooks and Yearwood were also "inspired" by Carter and Rosalynn's 77-year marriage.

"They’ve inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect — humanity, humbleness, work ethic. But they’ve also inspired us by their example as husband and wife," Brooks told People in 2023.

"We worked beside them for the last 15 years, and you notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!"

Garth Brooks Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks were "inspired" by President Carter and Rosalynn Carter's marriage. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

In 2019, Brooks and Yearwood performed at the Grand Ole Opry with Carter as part of a Habitat for Humanity project. Carter and his wife were in Nashville to build houses with the organization.

"We get more out of Habitat than we’ve ever put into it," the former president said during the closing ceremony at the Opry, according to Opry.com. It was one of Carter's last visits to the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood with Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood introduce former President Carter and Rosalynn Carter at the Grand Ole Opry Oct. 11, 2019, in Nashville. (Larry McCormack/Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Carter wasn't only close with Brooks and Yearwood. The former leader of the United States had a handful of celebrity confidants. He spent time with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Greg Allman, Johnny Cash and Jimmy Buffett, to name a few.

Jimmy Carter on stage with Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is joined on stage by former President Carter, who played harmonica on "Georgia on My Mind" at Chastain Park Amphitheater July 27, 2008, in Atlanta.  (Rick Diamond/Staff/Wireimage)

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and the Carters attend an event

Garth Brooks, Rosalynn Carter, Trisha Yearwood and President Carter formed a friendship through Habitat for Humanity. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Brooks and Yearwood recently attended the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project to celebrate Carter's 100th birthday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Habitat for Humanity hosted the week-long event, which focused on building houses and raising awareness for affordable housing.

"He definitely wants to know that we're working, and this is why we're here. He has a legacy of service, and he never stopped serving," Yearwood told People magazine in October. 

"He's not physically standing here building, swinging a hammer. But we feel his presence and Ms. Rosalynn’s presence strongly. We're just two volunteers, but everybody who's on this site feels that responsibility to make them proud."

Jimmy Carter and his late wife Rosalynn

Jimmy Carter and late wife Rosalynn at a Sotheby's Auction Oct. 4, 1983. (Yvonne Hemsey/Liaison Agency)

A Scout troop salutes as they pay their respects in front of the flag-draped casket at the Lying in State Ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter at the US Capitol Rotunda

A Scout troop salutes as it pays respects in front of the flag-draped casket at the Lying in State Ceremony for former President Carter Jan. 8. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

Carter entered hospice care in February 2023 and died Dec. 29, 2024.

The former president died surrounded by his family roughly 22 months after entering hospice care at his home in Georgia. Carter battled metastatic melanoma in 2015. His skin cancer was treated with surgery, radiation and immunotherapy at the age of 90.

