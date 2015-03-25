Tribeca reveals Nora Ephron prize for female filmmakers

The Tribeca Film Festival has created an award for female filmmakers in honor of the late Nora Ephron.

Tribeca announced the prize on Tuesday, on the eve of its 12th annual festival. The award will be presented to a woman writer or director, the festival said, "who embodies the spirit and vision" of Ephron.

The 71-year-old New York-based Ephron died last year after a lifetime of books, plays and movies, including "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Sleepless in Seattle."

Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement that Ephron was "a great friend to the festival" and that she hoped the award "will inspire a new generation of women filmmakers and writers."

The $25,000 prize is eligible to filmmakers with films premiering in North America at Tribeca.