Travis Scott, Meek Mill fought at Fourth of July party in the Hamptons: report

Meek Mill and Travis Scott got into it at a ritzy July Fourth bash in the Hamptons, causing a huge scene outside the party.

Sources say the two rappers got into a loud verbal argument at the over-the-top soirée — which was thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and attended by a host of stars including Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jon Bon Jovi — but the rappers were pulled apart and led away from each other before it escalated.

We’re told Mill in particular was thrown into a rage by the confrontation, and could be heard yelling at the "Highest in the Room" rapper even after he’d been walked away from the scene.

Insiders say it’s not clear what started the beef. We’re also told there’s video of the scene.

The incident, which allegedly happened around 1:30 a.m., effectively brought the extravagant "White Party" event to a close.

Reps for Mill and Rubin didn’t comment. A rep for Scott couldn’t immediately be reached.

Mill and Scott don’t seem to have any past beef, though Mill has had heated rivalries with other rappers.

Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine nearly came to blows in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub earlier this year, with both rappers posting footage of the incident. Mill also had a multiyear feud with Drake, but the two ultimately settled their differences by collaborating.

In 2018, Mill had offered fairly measured criticism of Scott’s decision to join Maroon 5’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show during the NFL’s race row over Colin Kaepernick’s protest during the national anthem. "He don’t need that," Mill said of Scott’s participation, "he on fire already!" He added, "Stay strong in this s–t!"

On the other side of the spectrum at Rubin’s party, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was caught on video in an apparent "tickle battle" with Mill earlier in the night. It was captured on video in the background of a clip showing rapper Lil Uzi Vert breakdancing, with Mill giggling at Harden’s tickle attack.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discussed the video on their podcast, with Jacoby labeling Harden and Mill’s exchange "a tickle fight" before asking Rose, "How ticklish is Meek Mill?"

That clip was filmed by Uzi Vert’s girlfriend, City Girls member JT.

The Scott video was apparently less jovial.