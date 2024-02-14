Expand / Collapse search
Travis Kelce gets first producer credit for SXSW comedic drama movie to premiere at Texas festival

Kelce's SXSW debut movie is a comedic drama called 'My Dead Friend Zoe'

Travis Kelce is already making moves in Hollywood. The Super Bowl champ has his first executive producer credit on a new film that will have its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

"My Dead Friend Zoe" is described as a darkly comedic drama about a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can’t let go of and her estranged grandfather. 

The film stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who are all credited as executive producers alongside Kelce.

Directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, "My Dead Friend Zoe" will debut on March 9 at the festival. 

Travis Kelce in a red and yellow Chief's sweatshirt puts his hands in the air during a press conference

Travis Kelce is named as a producer in an upcoming comedic movie to premiere at SXSW. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It does not yet have a distributor in place for wider release.

Kelce, whose high-profile romance with Taylor Swift has sparked a frenzy, has hinted about plans to dip his toes into entertainment following his "Saturday Night Live" appearance last year. 

Last week before the Super Bowl, he told the Los Angeles Times that he’s been focused on football but that "there’s definitely Hollywood talks out there."

He said that, personally, his preferred genre is comedy.

"I’m comedy all the way," he said. "I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh."

