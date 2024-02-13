Travis Kelce thanks Taylor Swift for Super Bowl support in cute mic'd up moment: 'You're the best, baby'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stole the show on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As they did in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, Kelce and Swift embraced in pure joy, sharing a couple kisses and a few words with each other as smiles didn’t leave their faces.

Even more excitement was seen as the confetti continued to fall from the rafters, but this time, Kelce was mic’d up for the heartfelt moment between the two superstars.

"Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you," Kelce was heard saying to Swift in a snippet of the CW’s "Inside the NFL." "Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming."

Meanwhile, Swift couldn’t hold back her thoughts of amazement while watching the Chiefs come back in the second half, force overtime, and ultimately win it on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

"Oh, I cannot believe that," she said in disbelief. "I can’t believe you. How did you do that?"

Of course, a big topic of conversation was whether Swift was going to make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, as she had a show in Japan the day before. Luckily, she was able to arrive well before kickoff, and Kelce couldn’t have been happier to see her there.

"Thank you for making it halfway across the world," she said. "You’re the best, baby. The absolute best."

Then, Kelce had a question for his significant other.

"Was it electric?" he said looking at her.

Swift immediately replied, "It was unbelievable."

Kelce did make note post-game that he was mic’d up for the "Big Game," though the world was wondering about a different scene that took place during the game. Kelce had a sideline meltdown where he almost knocked over his head coach Andy Reid while yelling at him.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland asked him what the spat was about, to which Kelce said the world may hear it soon because he was mic’d up.

But first, we got a very cute moment between the couple that’s been center stage all season long. Capturing the Vince Lombardi Trophy put the cherry on top of a whirlwind season for Kelce and the Chiefs.

Kelce was the game’s leading receiver with 93 yards on nine catches, though he wasn’t able to find the end zone. Still, he played a vital role in the Chiefs’ second-half comeback after having just one yard on one catch in the first.