Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share updates on his health scare: ‘Currently much better’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are updating their fans after his recent health scare.

Barker took to his Instagram story on Saturday and wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but right after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life threatening pancreatitis."

The Blink 182 drummer concluded, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kardashian also shared her thoughts on her husband's recent hospitalization on her Instagram story.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she began. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The reality star continued: "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.

"I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay," Kardashian concluded.

Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday, TMZ reported. His daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram story to ask for prayers on Tuesday.

"Please send your prayers," she wrote on top of a black screen. Travis took to Twitter on earlier on Tuesday and wrote "God save me."

Kardashian added a second Instagram story on Saturday that read, "It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."