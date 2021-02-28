Tracy Morgan mispronounces 'Soul' at Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan is poking fun at himself after a Golden Globes blunder.

The "30 Rock" star, 52, took to the stage at the 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday evening to present the award for best original score - motion picture.

The award was given to Pixar's "Soul," but Morgan misspoke and mistakenly said, "Sal."

The actor did a double-take at the envelope in his hands before he could be heard chuckling at himself and correctly saying, "Soul."

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS CO-HOSTS TINA FEY, AMY POEHLER MUM ON POLITICS, SLAM HFPA IN OPENING MONOLOGUE

After the goofy snafu, Morgan addressed the slip-of-tongue on Twitter.

"Sorry SOUL," he wrote. "I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"

Some of the star's famous friends poked fun at him when they appeared onscreen.

"Soul's Pizzaria!" said newly-minted Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis. "Soul's Pizzeria!"

"Is it Sal who won 'Soul?'" Don Cheadle asked. "Who won?"

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: WHAT THE STARS WORE

Fans poked fun at Morgan online as well.

"It happens Tracy," commented a follower. "You gave it your heart and Sal."

"I thought you were trying to be creative with your wording," said another.

"Better than saying the wrong winner all together [sic]," one assured, while another compared it to John Travolta's famous flub when he introduced Idina Manzel as "Adele Dazeem."

Yet another added: "Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal!' instead of 'Soul!'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Soul" also won best motion picture - animated on Sunday night. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as Joe, an aspiring jazz musician who has a close call with death that helps him reexamine his priorities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This year's Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey also stars in the film, as does Angela Bassett, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and more.