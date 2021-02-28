Expand / Collapse search
Tracy Morgan mispronounces 'Soul' at Golden Globes

The '30 Rock' star joked that he was distracted and thinking about pizza

By Nate Day | Fox News
Tracy Morgan is poking fun at himself after a Golden Globes blunder.

The "30 Rock" star, 52, took to the stage at the 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday evening to present the award for best original score - motion picture.

The award was given to Pixar's "Soul," but Morgan misspoke and mistakenly said, "Sal."

The actor did a double-take at the envelope in his hands before he could be heard chuckling at himself and correctly saying, "Soul."

After the goofy snafu, Morgan addressed the slip-of-tongue on Twitter.

"Sorry SOUL," he wrote. "I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"

Some of the star's famous friends poked fun at him when they appeared onscreen.

"Soul's Pizzaria!" said newly-minted Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis. "Soul's Pizzeria!"

"Is it Sal who won 'Soul?'" Don Cheadle asked. "Who won?"

Fans poked fun at Morgan online as well.

"It happens Tracy," commented a follower. "You gave it your heart and Sal."

"I thought you were trying to be creative with your wording," said another.

Tracy Morgan accidentally said 'Sal' when announcing 'Soul' as a Golden Globe winner. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

"Better than saying the wrong winner all together [sic]," one assured, while another compared it to John Travolta's famous flub when he introduced Idina Manzel as "Adele Dazeem."

Yet another added: "Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal!' instead of 'Soul!'"

"Soul" also won best motion picture - animated on Sunday night. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as Joe, an aspiring jazz musician who has a close call with death that helps him reexamine his priorities.

This year's Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey also stars in the film, as does Angela Bassett, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and more.

On Our Radar