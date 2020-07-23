Tractors drummer Jamie Oldaker dead at 68

Jamie Oldaker, best known as the drummer of the country group the Tractors, has died at age 68.

The Oklahoma native’s local outlet Tulsa World was among the first to report his death after a long battle with cancer in recent years. The outlet notes that he was surrounded by family when he passed at his Tulsa home.

He previously worked with music giants such as Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, Ace Frehley, Leon Russell and Stephen Stills, many of whom have already publicly shared their condolences.

“Jamie Oldaker has been my dear friend and brother for over 40 years,” Frampton said in a statement to the outlet. “He was a very warm, caring, true friend with a gentle heart. He cared about us all almost more than he did himself. Most will know him as the drummer on Eric Clapton’s albums. His playing was unique; a laid-back style of drumming with an incredible feel. We traveled the world, played many wonderful shows and great recordings together. He was a much loved person and I will miss him for the rest of my time here. Love you, Jamie.”

Clapton said that defining Oldaker’s music style was “easy.”

“To begin with, it’s his sound. He has the best snare sound I’ve ever heard, he has the best restrained fills I’ve ever heard, and his bass drum is as solid as rock. He is unique, and the pocket is always perfect. The kind of man he is matches his drums.”

The outlet notes that Oldaker’s career took him all over the world, but he always had a special place in his heart for Oklahoma. He married Mary Billings in 2016 and, together, they launched a Tulsa music festival, Mojofest. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1951 in Tulsa and was reportedly inspired by his father, a former drummer as well, to take up the instrument. He would go on to get his first break when Bob Seager hired him to play on the album “Back in 72.”

According to Taste of Country, the Tractors formed in 1988 to be a demo and studio band but managed to sign a record deal in the mid-1990s and went on to have a Double-Platinum album thanks to hits like “Baby Likes to Rock It” and “Santa Claus Boogie.”