'Top Chef' winner Fatima Ali dead at 29

“Top Chef” winner Fatima Ali died of cancer Friday after battling the disease twice. She was 29.

The competition-winning chef, who had been very vocal about her dwindling health on Instagram, succumbed to Ewing’s sarcoma, her family confirmed to Bravo.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Fatima Ali has lost her courageous battle with cancer,” the network told Page Six in a statement on Friday. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking but fell in love with her personality and heart. We hope that the beautiful memories shared with her will provide comfort to everyone who knew and loved her.”

Last week, her fellow Bravo contestants reunited to support her.

“Hard to explain the bonds that happen during our time together,” castmate Claudette Wilkins wrote at the time. “I wish they [sic] under better circumstances that we were together but when one hurts we all hurt and we rally. @cheffati is loved beyond belief and we will be here for her and each other.”

Earlier this month, the 2017 contestant on the cooking competition took to Instagram herself, explaining that she was “getting sicker.”

“I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker,” Ali wrote. “Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”

She initially wrote a heartfelt essay for Bon Appetit in the fall explaining that her cancer had returned after fighting it off.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.