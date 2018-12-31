Brittany Furlan hasn't met fiancé Tommy Lee's ex Pamela Anderson, hopes they can be friends one day

After a tumultuous 2018, Brittany Furlan is looking forward to some good vibes, and some acting gigs, in the new year.

The fiancée of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee rose to fame with witty Vine clips before being featured in the indie documentary "The American Meme" alongside Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber).

Furlan, 32, talked to Fox News about her unlikely path to stardom, her relationship with Lee, 56, and his drama-prone family, and her views on the #MeToo movement.

Fox News: Earlier in the year there was some turmoil within the family and you and Pamela had some words following Tommy’s incident with his son Brandon. What was going through your mind finding out what she had said about you?

Brittany Furlan: Well, she had never met me and had no care to meet me and blocked me on social media when Tommy and I started dating, so I already knew that she wasn’t happy about me in their life. It was just so ridiculous and really awful and it just made me really upset because she doesn’t know me and knew nothing about me or my life – and never even tried to meet me.

So I was just really hurt and I think it threatened a lot of people that I was coming along and we [Tommy Lee] were getting so serious and people in the family were threatened by that and they didn’t want to lose him. I just hope that one day everyone can be cool and be friends and be nice to each other.

Fox News: At this point in time, do you and Pamela have any type of relationship?

Brittany Furlan: No. I would love to, though.

Fox News: Did Tommy Lee give you any advice about how to respond to Pamela’s comments about you?

Brittany Furlan: I literally got so upset about it because it was just so untrue and she’s never met me – she had blocked me already months before when Tommy and I started dating. She was just really angry about me from the beginning, so I knew it was just that she wanted to say something bad about me. So, he was just like, ‘Be cool and stand up for yourself, but then let it go,’ and that’s what I did. I just responded and that was it, I let it go.

Fox News: Do you have a relationship with [Tommy Lee’s son] Brandon?

Brittany Furlan: You know, it’s really weird because me and the kids have a great relationship. Like, I would help him put his auditions on tape and help him study his lines and do all this stuff with him – and all of a sudden they decided to hate me, and I don’t know where that came from. It was just really weird, but I don’t know – I just know that I don’t have any relationship with them right now, and we’re all trying to work on that. But hopefully, things will change in the new year and everyone will be friends again because all we want to see is for everyone to be cool – and even Tommy wants that, too.

It’s just too much, and it got to be a lot all at once and I think there were a lot of emotions and things that were there before I even got involved with the family and a lot of things that they had unresolved that they have to work out – and I just think I came into something that I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I think they’ll work on it and it’ll get better.

Tommy is so loving and the boys are really sweet – they’re not mean boys. I’ve never met Pamela, but I’m sure if I did meet her, we would be fine. I think that it’ll happen in time, hopefully for everyone.

Fox News: You didn’t know what to expect going into the relationship with Tommy Lee?

Brittany Furlan: I had no idea. Yeah, this family had a lot of stuff going on before I even got into it, so it was kind of like – ‘Woah.’ I mean, I’ve had my own family drama, obviously – but not to this extent, especially when everything is so publicized. Everything is so wrong and it makes you see how wrong the media is because everything is taken absolutely out of context and it’s just really sad.

Fox News: How did you and Tommy meet and get to the point where you wanted to further your relationship?

Brittany Furlan: We met online, but we knew about each other for years. He used to watch my Vine videos – he was one of my followers and obviously, I loved his music. I was a Methods of Mayhem fan and Mötley Crüe fan. I wasn’t a huge fan – I didn’t listen to a bunch of Mötley Crüe, but I definitely liked Methods of Mayhem and I always thought he was super attractive. We just hit each other up and ended up going on a couple dates and it was awesome – now here we are.

Fox News: Pamela and Tommy Lee have both been outspoken about the abuse that took place during their relationship, and we’re certainly in a very important time socially regarding the way women are treated, especially with the #MeToo and Times Up movements. Has Tommy Lee ever abused you in any way – physically or mentally?

Brittany Furlan: Oh, my God – no. Never.

Fox News: Would you say Tommy Lee is a much different man than he was with Pamela?

Brittany Furlan: I think he’s been a really good person this whole time, and I think what happened between them – only they will know the truth about that situation. And, that’s all I have to say about that. Tommy is very funny, he’s goofy, he’s my best friend. At his core, he has a really big heart – he really does.

Fox News: How is the wedding planning going for you and Tommy?

Britany Furlan: We’re just doing something really small. We’re not even doing like a wedding, wedding. We were originally doing to do a [traditional] wedding, and then we were like, you know – we have so much going on and he has the “The Dirt” coming out on Netflix and he’s trying to finish his album, so we just figured we just have something small and just go away somewhere. That’s what we’re going to do – just keep it chill.

Fox News: What is your response to critics who say you’re too young or you’re naïve and you’re in way over your head with Tommy?

Brittany Furlan: I feel like I’ve lived a million lifetimes, and I just don’t really care what they say. It’s not about them – it’s not their life, you know? It’s my life and it’s my decision to be who I am and love who I love and to live my life how I want to live my life. It’s definitely not anything that I concern myself about.

Fox News: Do you think the entertainment industry will ever figure out how to respect women?

Brittany Furlan: I think women are doing a really big thing this year by respecting themselves. I just think the more we respect ourselves, the more respect we’ll demand from people, and I think it’s really awesome that a bunch of women have stood up for themselves and have spoken out and everything.

I do, in a way, also feel like it’s really important that both sides of every story are heard, obviously – so I don’t want to be unfair to men either. I think there’s been a lot of abuse by men, but I also think that those people need to be fully respected and fully understood. As women, we want things to be equal and I think that’s all anyone is ever striving for – is equality.

Fox News: Social media can be great, but it can also be a curse for many people. How do you decide what you show on social media and what you keep private?

Brittany Furlan: I keep my relationship pretty private, but I definitely try to be my authentic self online. I don’t tend to be someone I’m not, you know I joke around a lot, but I also like to show my struggles because I want people to know that I don’t live this perfect life.

Some girls post on social media and they’re always so pretty all the time and so perfect all the time and I just think that’s really unfair to a lot of little girls who look up to them and go through struggles and they don’t get to see that. And, I think it’s important for people to be honest, I try to be as honest as possible.

Fox News: What was the turning point for you that helped you realize you could make a career as an actress and on social media?

Brittany Furlan: I think when I started getting a lot of Vine followers and I had Benefit Cosmetics reach out to me and they wanted me to do a video. I was so shocked that they wanted to pay me to do something that I love, and that’s when I realized that this can actually be something that I could live off of – and I just kept going with it and now it’s turned into what it is today.

Fox News: How many deals have you passed on because you didn’t feel they were right for you?

Brittany Furlan: Oh, I’ve passed on so many sex companies that want me to do dumb stuff, like their stupid sex toys and whatnot. I’m all about self and exploring your sexuality, but I’m not about to go on my social media page and talk to people about how they should go to Porn Hub. That’s not for me. Or it would be some gnarly sex toy, and I’m like I’ll do it if I can make a joke out of it. It’s just so stupid. They wanted me to be so sexy and real, and I’m just like – nope, I’m good.

Fox News: What’s the next move for you going into 2019?

Brittany Furlan: I want to do more films. I just love doing films and I just shot an independent film last year with a whole bunch of cool people that I think will be submitted to Sundance this year. I’m also shooting a pilot right now, so it’s all really cool. I just hope to keep working in the new year, that’s all. I’d like to continue to do what I love. That’s the definite goal.

Fox News: What was it about growing up that helped you learn to not take yourself so seriously?

Brittany Furlan: I never took myself very seriously because if I did, I don’t think I would even be here. I was just dealing with so much trauma at home that I had to just kind of had to live on the bright side, and at some point, I just became like a mascot for my family.

If there was something really bad going on in my family, I would just try to distract everyone by being really funny and making jokes out of things. People love to laugh and people love to be happy – and I thought I can just do that and make everything okay and then it just became my life.

So, all the s--- that I went through I would always try to fix it by being funny or taking people’s minds off of it and it worked. My mom would be arguing with my dad or something and I’d do something funny and then they wouldn’t be arguing anymore.