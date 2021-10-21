Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. He was 64.

DeBarge's sister Etterline "Bunny" DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar.

"Tommy has gained his wings," she wrote. The singer also shared the post on her professional Facebook page.

A second post soon followed: "Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge."

A family member of the musician told TMZ that he suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years and recently declined in health.

The outlet reports that he was hospitalized a few weeks ago and died on Thursday.

DeBarge and his bandmates rose to fame in the 1970s with hits like "There'll Never Be," "I Call Your Name" and "Love Over & Over Again."

