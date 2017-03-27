Tomi Lahren's future at TheBlaze unclear

The rumor mill has been busy at work after Tomi Lahren was reportedly suspended from TheBlaze following pro-choice comments she made on a March 17 episode of "The View."

According to the New York Post, Lahren has been "banned permanently" from Glenn Beck's TheBlaze while TMZ is reporting Lahren is negotiating her exit from the network.

TheBlaze did not return Fox News' requests for comment regarding Lahren's future there. Lahren also did not respond to requests for comment.

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017 This life can be lonely. Thank you to those-on all sides of the political spectrum-for the support. Agree/disagree, it means the world. ❤🇺🇸 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

Last week she hinted at her suspension on social media with a series of tweets.